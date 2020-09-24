Behind Enemy Lines: Six Mountaineers to Watch for on Saturday

STILLWATER – We’re just a few days away from Oklahoma State kicking off the 2020 Big 12 season against West Virginia in Stillwater. Coming up sometime in the next 24 hours, Robert Allen will be putting up the Pokes Report Player to Watch. It will be one guy from the West Virginia squad that Oklahoma State fans need to be mindful of come Saturday.

However, Schuyler Callihan of Mountaineer Maven reached out earlier this week to get our thoughts on six Oklahoma State players to watch for and in return, they sent us six Mountaineers to watch for.