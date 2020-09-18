Key Match-Ups and Predictions for Turnpike Rivalry Week

It's been a tremendously interesting preseason as Oklahoma State originally was supposed to host Oregon State on Thursday, Sept. 3. Oregon State still doesn't have a game scheduled, but it is getting close with the Pac-12. Oklahoma State was then scheduled to play Tulsa on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m., but the Golden Hurricanes struggled with getting on the practice field in August because of COVID-19 and Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder gave Tulsa an extra week to prepare, so here we are with the latest opening game for the Cowboys since a Sept. 20 trip to Arkansas in 1969 for a 39-0 whopping from the Razorbacks.

This has been the most relaxed preseason practice, yet it was one of the most physical ever. The Cowboys started in early August on a two days on, one day off schedule and at one point the demand to observe and examine social injustice and racial equality had Oklahoma State off for four days in a row. That is unheard of in the history of Oklahoma State preseason football practice.