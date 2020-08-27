SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Recruiting: Oklahoma has the Top-Rated Wide Receiver in the 2022 Class in Shettron

Robert Allen

EDMOND -- About as strange as this pandemic era where football players and coaches are masked up in the fight of COVID-19 with the hopes of playing football is the fact that ESPN has ranked an Oklahoma player as the top wide receiver in all of the class of 2022.

Now, a running back, quarterback, offensive or defensive lineman, sure. Hey, Oklahoma has produced it's share of tough linebackers and hard hitting safeties. Edmond Santa Fe wide receiver Talyn Shettron can probably thank the influx of spread offenses, wide open air-raid attacks at the college level for having ESPN truly recognize his talent. 

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Pistol Pete Corral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 - 7 Freshman?

Grumble

by

ZachLancaster

Great Article on Mason Rudolph

https://oklahoman.com/article/5670039/pittsburgh-steelers-quarterback-mason-rudolph-believes-he-can-be-a-starter-in-the-nfl-despite-a-rocky-2019

Zach Lancaster

Defensive Scheme?

Grumble

by

Grumble

2020 Fall Media Guide

Grumble

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Russell Okung Shuts Down Retirement Rumors

https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers/news/russell-okung-discusses-retirement-rumors-future-with-panthers

Schuyler Callihan

by

ZachLancaster

Bad News For TCU's Duggan

Zach Lancaster

John Smith Passes Lee Roy

https://twitter.com/Ryan_N_Warner/status/1296519539061075970?s=20

Zach Lancaster

In-State Teams Team Up for Safety

https://twitter.com/osuathletics/status/1296137353031872517?s=21

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Bryce Bray Lands at Tulsa

https://twitter.com/bbray_78/status/1296154110471872515?s=21

Zach Lancaster

26th Better Than 1st?!

Grumble

by

ZachLancaster