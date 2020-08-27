Recruiting: Oklahoma has the Top-Rated Wide Receiver in the 2022 Class in Shettron

EDMOND -- About as strange as this pandemic era where football players and coaches are masked up in the fight of COVID-19 with the hopes of playing football is the fact that ESPN has ranked an Oklahoma player as the top wide receiver in all of the class of 2022.

Now, a running back, quarterback, offensive or defensive lineman, sure. Hey, Oklahoma has produced it's share of tough linebackers and hard hitting safeties. Edmond Santa Fe wide receiver Talyn Shettron can probably thank the influx of spread offenses, wide open air-raid attacks at the college level for having ESPN truly recognize his talent.