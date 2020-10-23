Key Match-Ups and Predictions for Cowboys Resuming Season with Iowa State

If you're an Oklahoma State football fan then you have to be excited for several reasons heading into Saturday. First, your team is about to take the field again. Oklahoma State football has not had a positive COVID-19 test in the past two weeks and the team (heading into Friday's testing) has all of it's players and staff working toward the game with Iowa State. Give the Cyclones credit as they have gone over a month without having a positive test in their football program. Could it be a coincidence that these two teams are battling for the top of the Big 12?

That is the another reason to be excited. I understand and even agree with national media covering college football that have doubts about Oklahoma State. They like to say that the Cowboys are ranked so high because they are 3-0 against less than stellar competition. They aren't convinced yet about the Oklahoma State defense that is so high in the statistical components. In most cases, a team's success and reputation from that success is built throughout the season. The same media that has doubts at this stage about Oklahoma State has often been eager to annoint an Oklahoma, USC, Texas, and other schools that have blue blood histories, yet none of those teams have won or in some cases, even appeared in the College Football Playoff.