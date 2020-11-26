SI.com
Pokes Report
Mammoth JUCO Offensive Lineman Caleb Etienne Commits To Oklahoma State

Marshall Levenson

Happy Thanksgiving to all Oklahoma State Cowboy Fans!

I am thankful for... football recruiting. 

And today in the football recruiting world, Oklahoma State has picked up a commitment from an enormous left tackle out of Butler C.C. in Caleb Etienne.

Etienne, who is 6'9 and 340 pounds, is coming from Butler via Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. Etienne was originally in the class of 2019.

Charlie Dickey offered Etienne back in May and has been hard on his recruiting ever since. He released a top six in the end of July and then a final three in October of the Cowboys, Texas Tech and Houston. Etienne originally planned to commit on signing day in December but decided to announce on Thanksgiving instead. It's a shame with junior college football on hold that he couldn't get to Stillwater and help out a little earlier.

Etienne is ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the junior college ranks and provides experience and knowledge to an offensive line room that will be very young in 2021.

Ive spoken with Etienne about his recruitment and his appeal at Oklahoma State. 

"From what Coach Dickey stated he wants me to anchor the left tackle position on the O-line and I believe I would be very dominant at that position."

In a period of recruiting where prospects can not visit schools due to COVID protocols, relationships and getting comfortable with coaches becomes the most important aspect of a recruitment. 

"From what I have seen so far, the environment and the support I’ve been receiving has been amazing," said Etienne. "The coaching staff has great communication, keeps me up to date with everything, and have been really understanding and supportive. I feel like I can be myself and I’m comfortable when talking to the coaching staff."

Etienne is the 17th commitment in the class of 2021 for the Cowboys, the 9th on the offensive side of the ball. Etienne joins Logan Nobles and Silas Barr as the offensive line commits in the class.

