Cowboys Get Commitment From Elite Stillwater Linebacker Gabe Brown

Oklahoma State has gotten some fantastic news this Monday morning!

Gabe Brown, an elite linebacker out of the local Stillwater high school has announced his commitment to Cowboys.

“After talking to over with my family, I have decided to commit to Oklahoma State," Brown said on Twitter. "I can’t honestly say that it was a tough decision for me. I know a lot of people want to wait on more offers for a year for so, but I can’t think of any place I’d rather play than Stillwater! I can’t thank the coaches enough for believing in me and seeing the blue collar work ethic in me that makes the Cowboy Culture so great. I appreciate Coach Gundy allowing me the privilege to be a part of one of the best football programs in the country. To have this dream of mine become a reality is hard to believe and put into words. I’d also like to thank mu dad for pushing me and believing in me. I will continue to push myself to be the best teammate and player I can be.”

Brown, who is in the class of 2022, earned his Oklahoma State offer only 11 days ago on Sep. 10, following his season opener of his junior season against Edmond Santa Fe.

In 2019, his sophomore season, Brown was responsible for 126 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He is without a question one of the most explosive and talented defensive playmakers in the state of Oklahoma.

This commitment does not come as a surprise, even only 11 days after his offer. When we spoke to Brown the day of his offer, he had extremely high praise for the Cowboys program. "It means a lot to have the hometown team offer me," Brown said. "I've been around the program through my friends and their families for years, and they've been great."

Brown is the second commitment for the Cowboys in the 2022 class joining De'Kelvion Beamon out Huntington Shreveport (LA), both being on defense. The recruiting staff is putting together an elite defensive unit in the 2021 class and already off to a scorching start for 2022.

Early commitments are always a bit scary because you run the risk of a decommitment, but I believe this is not of those situations. Brown has been nothing but grateful towards OSU and I believe he is a Cowboy for life.