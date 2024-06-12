Oklahoma State Hosts 4-star 2026 QB Offer Quinn Murphy for Recruiting Visit
On Tuesday, Oklahoma State hosted 2026 Liberty Christian (TX) quarterback Quinn Murphy on a recruiting visit.
After spending the first two years of his high school career at Austin Regents (TX), Murphy moved to Liberty Christian in Argyle, TX, over the offseason, where Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten will be the 4-star quarterback's new head coach.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 193 pounds, the rising junior is rated the No. 16 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class, according to Rivals.
Murphy has already racked up 20 scholarship offers from schools around the country, including Oklahoma State. The talented signal caller also holds offers from Michigan, Miami, Arkansas, NC State, SMU and many others.
On the field, Murphy is incredibly accurate and showed clear improvements from an impressive freshman year to what was a remarkable sophomore campaign. In 2023, the 4-star QB threw for 3,030 yards, 52 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.
During his first season of high school football, Murphy threw for 2,406 yards, 33 touchdowns and only three interceptions. With good size, great production, proven accuracy and solid arm strength, Murphy would be a massive addition for Kasey Dunn and company.
The Cowboys don't have any commits in the 2026 recruiting class yet, but getting a pledge from Murphy would be a great start for Mike Gundy's staff as high school juniors begin to make their decisions. After receiving a commitment from consensus 4-star QB Adam Schobel in the 2025 cycle, a pledge from Murphy could continue OSU's success on the recruiting trail at the quarterback position.
