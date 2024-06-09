Oklahoma State Lands Pledge from 3-star DL Jordan Covington
On Saturday night, 3-star McKinney (TX) defensive lineman Jordan Covington announced his commitment to Oklahoma State.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, Covington is one of the top 100 defensive lineman in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The Dallas-area product chose the Cowboys over Missouri, Michigan State, TCU and others, marking a huge win on the recruiting trail for Bryan Nardo and company.
With good size and solid agility for his stature, Covington is a good fit in Nardo's defense and has the potential to make an impact off the edge or inside. The rising senior helped lead McKinney to a 9-3 season record and a berth in the UIL State Playoffs.
Covington announced his commitment during a visit to Stillwater, which he set for June 7-9 back in late May. Mike Gundy and company originally offered Covington in early May, securing a commitment from the 3-star prospect just over a month later.
The Lions' standout defensive lineman is the 10th player to join OSU's 2025, with all 10 commits coming in the past four months and nine coming since the start of April. Covington is just the second defensive player come on board for the Cowboys, joining Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic (KS) edge rusher Kyle Keya, who announced his pledge in April.
Covington is the third player in the Cowboys upcoming class from the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex, with McKinney North (TX) wide receiver Kameron Powell and Trinity Christian Academy (TX) offensive lineman Jaylan Beckley both hailing from the same area.
