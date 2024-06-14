Oklahoma State One of Two Finalists for 4-Star In-State Athlete CJ Nickson
On Thursday afternoon, 4-star Weatherford (OK) athlete CJ Nickson announced his top two schools, with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State making the cut.
The Bedlam rivals will now take their battle on the recruiting trail as both programs look to land a commitment from the coveted prospect.
According to 247Sports, Nickson is the No. 74 overall prospect and No. 9 athlete in the 2025 recruiting class. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Nickson plays tight end and edge rusher at Weatherford and is talented enough to play either position at the next level.
As a junior, the 4-star prospect caught 34 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns while also tallying 54 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and five pass breakups.
In narrowing his list to two schools, Nickson cut out big-time programs like Tennessee, Notre Dame, Auburn and others who had extended offers to the two-way standout.
In addition to being a star on the gridiron, Nickson is also a standout basketball player, playing for Team Blake Griffin on the AAU Circuit and helping lead the Eagles to a state title appearance in 2024.
According to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3, Nickson also plans to play basketball in college.
This could bode well for the Cowboys, as 4-star wide receiver Jaden Nickens backed off of his pledge to Oklahoma in March, saying he wanted to find a school that will allow him to play both football and basketball in college.
If the Pokes are able to land a commitment from Nickson, it would be a huge win on the recruiting trail for Mike Gundy and Steve Lutz, as both coaches would add a talented athlete with tons of potential to their 2025 recruiting class.
