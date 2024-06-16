Oklahoma State Receives Commitment from 2025 3-Star RB Dejuan Dugar
On Saturday afternoon, 3-star Weiss (TX) running back Dejuan Dugar announced his commitment to Oklahoma State.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, the rising senior already has good size and speed at the position, which should make him a good fit in Kasey Dunn's offense. Dugar is rated the No. 32 running back in the nation, according to Rivals.
Before his time at Pflugerville Weiss, a solid football program in the Austin area, Dugar attended Glen High School in nearby Leander, TX. As a freshman, the talented ball carrier was named District Offensive Newcomer of the Year after tallying 900 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.
As a sophomore, Dugar notched 1,414 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns followed by 1,510 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns as a junior. With his commitment now out of the way, Dugar is poised for a big senior season at Weiss.
The 3-star prospect is the 13th player to and seventh offensive skill position player to join OSU's 2025 recruiting class, alongside 4-star Columbus (TX) QB Adam Schobel, 3-star Shoemaker (TX) tight end Isaiah Butler-Tanner, 3-star McKinney North (TX) wide receiver Kameron Powell, 3-star Cibolo Steele (TX) speedster Royal Capell, 3-star Johnson (TX) pass catcher Jaden Perez, 3-star Idabel (OK) wideout Matrail Lopez and 3-star Corner Canyon (UT) tight end Jordan Vyborny.
Adding Dugar to the aforementioned bunch gives Dunn and Mike Gundy a solid group of skill position players in the upcoming cycle. Dugar's commitment also gives Oklahoma State the No. 25 recruiting class in the nation, according to Rivals.
