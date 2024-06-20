Oklahoma State Receives Commitment from 2025 Owasso Long Snapper Jaxson Duffield
On Tuesday evening, Owasso (OK) long snapper Jaxson Duffield announced his commitment to Oklahoma State.
Duffield is believed to be joining the team as a walk-on.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Duffield also plays tight end for the Rams but committed to OSU as a specialist. According to Kohl's Kicking, the Owasso standout is a 5-star prospect and the No. 10 long snapper in the nation.
"Duffield has refined himself to be one of the best snappers in the country," Kohl's wrote. "He was very impressive during the Kohl’s Texas Showcase. He finished the day with an average snap time of .66 seconds and had tight ball rotation on each snap. Duffield followed up his dominant charting session by running a 4.93-second 40-yard dash. He has everything a coach is looking for in their starting snapper and the determination to be truly special."
The star special teams player was in Stillwater on June 4th for the Cowboys' football camp, where he showcased his impressive snap times and took photos with OSU special teams analyst Joseph Foteh. Quick snap times are important for long snappers, as a greater velocity gives defenders less time to get into the backfield and block a punt or kick.
Duffield also visited Kansas State and Arkansas during the Spring, but ended up choosing the Pokes over the two aforementioned programs.
With the addition of Duffield on Tuesday and Ayden Webb on Wednesday, Oklahoma State now boasts 16 total pledges in the 2025 recruiting class.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.