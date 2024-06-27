OSU Recruiting: Oklahoma State Gets Commitment From JUCO Transfer LB Chris Robinson
On Wednesday, Kilgore College (TX) linebacker Chris Robinson announced his commitment to Oklahoma State.
Robinson's pledge comes 16 days after the Rangers' standout took a visit to Stillwater and picked up an offer from Bryan Nardo and company. Prior to his trip to Stillwater, Robinson visited the Cougars and new head coach Willie Fritz.
After seeing OSU, however, the the Cowboys were able to get a commitment from Robinson on Wednesday.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Robinson played one season at Kilgore College, tallying 38 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 11 games, helping lead the Rangers to a 9-2 record and a Southwest Junior College Football Conference championship.
Robinson's efforts resulted in the star freshman earning offers from Missouri State, Eastern Kentucky, Texas Tech, New Mexico, Houston and Oklahoma State.
Before attending Kilgore College, Robinson played at Harker Heights (TX), a high school 55 miles southwest of Waco. Harker Heights is also just five miles from Killeen, TX, the home of Cowboys' 2025 tight end commit Isaiah Butler-Tanner, who commented on Robinson's pledge.
For Joe Bob Clements, the addition of Robinson gives the Pokes' linebacker room great depth heading into the 2024 season. With talented linebacker duo Nick Martin and Collin Oliver both back in Stillwater after impressive performances in 2023, inserting Robinson into the rotation will only make the position group better.
In addition to Robinson, Oklahoma State also adds 3-star Melissa (TX) linebacker Gunnar Wilson to its roster ahead of the 2024 season.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.