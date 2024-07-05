Report: Oklahoma State in Contention for 3-star 2025 RB Jon Denman
On Tuesday, Mike Roach reported for 247Sports that 3-star Palestine (TX) running back Jon Denman has announced his top schools and revealed his commitment date.
On Saturday, July 6, the WIldcats' standout will choose between Oklahoma State, Arizona, Boston College, TCU, Michigan State and Houston. Outside of TCU, Denman took visits to each of the aforementioned schools this summer.
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 193 pounds, the Palestine, TX, product is rated the No. 50 running back in the country and the No. 110 player in the Lone Star State. Palestine, a town of just under 19,000 people located 112 miles southeast of Dallas, is also the hometown of NFL All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson.
Denman was originally offered by John Wozniak and the Cowboys in May before visiting Stillwater a little less than a month later. The 3-star prospect would be a big addition to the Pokes' 2025 recruiting class, as he would join an offense already loaded with 4-star quarterback Adam Schobel, 3-star Pflugerville Weiss (TX) running back DJ Dugar, five talented wide receivers, two offensive lineman and two tight ends.
If Mike Gundy and company can land Denman, he would become the 19th commitment in OSU's 2025 class, which is currently ranked No. 29 in the country by Rivals. In the 2024 cycle, Oklahoma State landed 18 high school prospects and finished No. 53 in the nation.
If Denman commits to the Pokes on Saturday, the Cowboys will have already surpassed their efforts in the previous recruiting class with more than five months until the early signing period.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.