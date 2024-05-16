OSU Softball: Cowgirl Ace Announced As Finalist For USA Softball Player of the Year
Lexi Kilfoyl can add another honor to her stellar career.
The senior pitcher from Oklahoma State was announced as a top 10 finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.
Kilfoyl earning that honor makes her the fourth OSU player in program history to secure that finalist spot.
Kilfoyl has been dominant all season, posting an 21-3 record, with a 1.13 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 143 innings pitched.
Conference foes noticed Kilfoyl’s season, for she was awarded the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year this season.
Kilfoyl had six shutouts this season, including three-straight complete-game shutouts in wins over Florida, Washington and Loyola Chicago.
As the season went on, Kilfoyl kept getting stronger. In the first conference game this season against Baylor, she gave up only one run on four hits, two walks and six strikeouts in eight innings of work.
When Texas came to Stillwater in late March, she tamed the Longhorns in game one of the series. She gave up zero runs on seven hits, one walk and seven strikeouts in a complete-game performance over Texas.
Now, it’s postseason time in Stillwater, and Kilfoyl and the Cowgirls are looking to get back to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.
That run begins on Friday, when OSU takes on Northern Colorado at 4:30 p.m. at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater. The contest will be streamed on ESPN+.
