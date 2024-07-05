OSU Softball: Cowgirl Transfer Katie Lott Signs With Big 12 Rival
A former Cowgirl is staying in the Big 12.
Oklahoma State transfer Katie Lott will play next season at Texas Tech. In her first two seasons with the Cowgirls, An outfielder, Lott never became a mainstay on OSU’s teams but was a solid contributor.
As a freshman, Lott had a batting average of .370 and played in 40 games for the Cowgirls, accumulating 20 hits, 12 RBIs and two home runs. Last season, Lott started 16 of her 34 appearances, getting 12 hits in 53 at-bats. As she makes the move to Lubbock, Texas Tech coach Gerry Glasco is excited about his team’s newest addition.
"I was able to watch Katie Lott play for the Bombers and Hotshots for several seasons in high school and she was one of the most talented hitters I had seen anywhere," Glasco said. "I believe she can become a tremendous home run and RBI producer for our offense over the next couple of seasons. She is a 4.0 student in the classroom and another example of what we want the student-athletes in our program to be like."
Lott entered the transfer portal after the Cowgirls’ exit in the Women’s College World Series. Lott did not play for the Cowgirls in the WCWS or Super Regional but had one at-bat against Northern Colorado in the team’s opening game of the Stillwater Regional.
Despite losing a young talent like Lott, Kenny Gajewski’s team is shaping up to compete for another trip to Oklahoma City next season. The Cowgirls have added a number of talented players in the transfer portal, including former Washington pitcher Ruby Meylan and former NC State catcher Amanda Hasler.
