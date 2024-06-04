OSU Softball: Oklahoma State Head Coach Kenny Gajewski Reportedly Turns Down SEC Job
On Monday afternoon, Ryan Breeden of the Stillwater News Press reported that Auburn was in communication with Oklahoma State head coach Kenny Gajewski about its head coaching vacancy.
According to the report, however, Gajewski declined the opportunity and told the Tigers that he will remain in Stillwater.
Retaining their head coach is massive for the Cowgirls, as Gajewski has helped build OSU's softball program into one of the best in the nation. Since the Los Alamitos, CA, native took over as head coach in 2016, Oklahoma State has made the NCAA Tournament every year and have advanced to the Women's College World Series five times in a row.
In his nine seasons at OSU, Gajewski has accumulated a career record of 365-149 and led the Cowgirls to seven consecutive top three finishes in the Big 12. With Oklahoma and Texas heading to the SEC, Gajewski and company are in a good position to become the conference's standout softball program.
While Oklahoma State may have suffered an early exit at the WCWS in Oklahoma City this season, Gajewski still led his team to a 49-12 record and a series victory over the Sooners in Norman.
Prior to his time at Oklahoma State, Gajewski spent time at Florida under Tim Walton, where he was part of a Gators' staff that that helped lead the team to consecutive WCWS titles. Gajewski played college baseball at Oklahoma, where he was part of the Sooners' 1994 national championship squad.
Gajewski began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at OU before briefly joining the staff at Tennessee.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.