Oklahoma State Lands Former Oklahoma Wrestling Commit Austin Johnson
On Thursday, former Oklahoma wrestling commit Austin Johnson flipped his commitment from the Sooners to Oklahoma State.
The former OU pledge originally committed to the Sooners in April and is rated No. 64 on FloWreslting's Big Board.
Johnson, a state champion in the 215-pound weight class, hails from Muncy, PA and is a top 50 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.
In his first three years of high school, Johnson has accumulated a 111-4 record and finished as Pennsylvania's runner up in his weight class twice. Johnson is also a two-time Fargo All-American and will be a solid addition to a historic OSU wrestling program.
The Cowboys newest commit is also a star on the football field, racking up 3,673 yards and 52 touchdowns on the ground in his high school career. According to Chris Masse of the Williamsport Sun-Gazette, Johnson is the first player in his area's history to go over 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first three seasons.
As a junior, Johnson tallied 1,422 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground and caught 15 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns.
Johnson is the 12th commit in the Pokes' 2025 recruiting class, joining Stillwater (OK) superstar LaDarion Lockett, Edmond North (OK) 165-pounder Kody Routledge, St. Michael Albertville (MN) 157-pounder Landon Robideau, Walnut (CA) 133-pounder Ronnie Ramirez, Saint Peter's (NJ) 285-pounder Anthony Harris, North Point (MO) 133-pounder Kaden Purler, Liberty (MO) 133-pounder Devon Harrison, Bixby (OK) 165-pounder Ishmael Guerrero, Tuttle (OK) 157-pounder Beau Hickman, Tuttle 184-pounder Ethan Teague and Blackwell (OK) 197-pounder Kruz Goff.
