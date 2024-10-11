All pokes

Oklahoma State Wrestling Announces 2024-25 Schedule

The Cowboys' slate for the first season of a new era is set.

Feb 25, 2024; Stillwater, Okla, USA; Iowa's Drake Ayala wrestles Oklahoma State's Troy Spratley at 125lbs in front of a sold out crowd at Gallagher Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Alcala-The Oklahoman / Mitch Alcala for The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma State’s 2024-25 season is set. 

OSU wrestling has been one of the most prestigious programs in college sports and is entering a new era next season. After the Cowboys’ 10th-place finish in the NCAA Championships, legendary OSU coach John Smith announced his retirement. 

Smith coached OSU for 33 years, leading the Cowboys to five NCAA team championships and 23 conference championships. With Smith’s departure, OSU hired David Taylor to try to get the team its next national championship. 

OSU will be in Gallagher-Iba Arena for seven duals with plenty of action against some of the best teams in the country.

Oklahoma State wrestling’s 2024-25 schedule:

Nov. 15: at Utah Valley

Nov. 17: at Oregon State

Nov. 22: Wyoming

Nov. 24: Arizona State

Dec. 6-7: Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational

Dec. 13: at Oklahoma

Dec. 19: Virginia Tech

Jan. 3: Air Force

Jan. 12: NC State

Jan. 19: West Virginia

Jan. 24: at Northern Iowa

Jan. 26: at Iowa State

Feb. 2: Missouri

Feb. 8: at Little Rock

Feb. 23: at Iowa

March 8-9: Big 12 Championships (Tulsa)

March 20-22: NCAA Championships (Philadelphia)

OSU’s lone regular season loss last season came against Iowa, which OSU will face in the finale again in 2025. While OSU could not meet its goals of winning the Big 12 or national title, it will have another opportunity to climb back to the top of the college wrestling world next season.

