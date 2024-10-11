Oklahoma State Wrestling Announces 2024-25 Schedule
Oklahoma State’s 2024-25 season is set.
OSU wrestling has been one of the most prestigious programs in college sports and is entering a new era next season. After the Cowboys’ 10th-place finish in the NCAA Championships, legendary OSU coach John Smith announced his retirement.
Smith coached OSU for 33 years, leading the Cowboys to five NCAA team championships and 23 conference championships. With Smith’s departure, OSU hired David Taylor to try to get the team its next national championship.
OSU will be in Gallagher-Iba Arena for seven duals with plenty of action against some of the best teams in the country.
Oklahoma State wrestling’s 2024-25 schedule:
Nov. 15: at Utah Valley
Nov. 17: at Oregon State
Nov. 22: Wyoming
Nov. 24: Arizona State
Dec. 6-7: Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational
Dec. 13: at Oklahoma
Dec. 19: Virginia Tech
Jan. 3: Air Force
Jan. 12: NC State
Jan. 19: West Virginia
Jan. 24: at Northern Iowa
Jan. 26: at Iowa State
Feb. 2: Missouri
Feb. 8: at Little Rock
Feb. 23: at Iowa
March 8-9: Big 12 Championships (Tulsa)
March 20-22: NCAA Championships (Philadelphia)
OSU’s lone regular season loss last season came against Iowa, which OSU will face in the finale again in 2025. While OSU could not meet its goals of winning the Big 12 or national title, it will have another opportunity to climb back to the top of the college wrestling world next season.
READ MORE: Can Oklahoma State Avoid its First 3-4 Start Since 2005?
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.