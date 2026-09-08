Why Carson White’s Slow Start Shouldn’t Worry Oklahoma State Football Fans

Carson White was the first player in the Class of 2027 to commit to Oklahoma State and head coach Eric Morris.

White is considered a Top 25 quarterback nationally by 247Sports (subscription required). He’s not a four-star prospect yet, but with a great season at Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower he could be by the time he can sign in December.

The move to Hightower, a Class 6A school in Missouri City, Texas, is a step up from where White was last season. Iowa Colony High School, located in Alvin, Texas, is in Class 5A. So, he’s playing a higher level of talent and early on it showed.

Carson White’s Early Start at Fort Bend Hightower

Hightower Sr. QB and Oklahoma State-commit Carson White talks about being nominated for the Houston TD Club Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and more. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/oRYLjUJhzC — VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) August 19, 2026

Fort Bend Hightower played during Zero Week in Texas and faced Cypress Ranch. Hightower lost, 24-7, and White’s numbers were not good. He only threw for 30 yards on 6-of-14 passing without a touchdown or interception. But he did account for the team’s only touchdown, which was on the ground. He also gained 64 yards on eight carries.

There was considerable improvement last weekend as Hightower went on the road to face Cypress Springs. The two teams went to overtime in a scorefest that Cypress Springs won, 33-30. White threw only six more passes than the week before but went 12-for-20 with 259 yards including a touchdown and an interception. He also gained just 17 yards on eight carries.

It’s been a rough start for Hightower (0-2) but seeing that level of improvement in White’s numbers from the first game to the second game is promising.

He showed off his versatility last year with Iowa Colony as he threw for 1,963 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games. He also rushed for 678 yards and 15 touchdowns. MaxPreps didn’t have any stats for his sophomore year. But as a freshman he threw for 1,611 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions and rushed for 559 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Hightower has one more game in non-district coming up against Foster on Friday. Then it starts district action against Strake Jesuit on Sept. 25 on the road. The rest of the district includes Fort Bend Clements, Fort Bend Travis, Fort Bend Austin and Ridge Point.

The Cowboys have 12 commitments for the Class of 2027. For much of the summer he was the highest-rated recruit in the class before the commitments of linebacker Israel Hammons (Choctaw, Okla.) and interior offensive lineman Odaefe Oruru (Jenks, Okla.).

The Cowboys (0-1) are preparing to host Oregon (1-0) on Saturday, which shapes up to be the toughest team Oklahoma State will play this season. The Cowboys are expected to host a group of recruits for the game, a mix of potential targets for 2027 and 2028.