Former Ole Miss SS Jacob Gonzalez Earns MiLB Promotion
Jacob Gonzalez is reuniting with Tim Elko in the southeast.
Gonzalez, one of Ole Miss' top infielders in the Mike Bianco era, was promoted to Double-A Birmingham by the Chicago White Sox Monday. At Single-A Winston-Salem, he was hitting .273 with three home runs and 15 RBI. Gonzalez also posted a .364 OBP, seven doubles. a 161 wRC+.
Elko, who was drafted following Ole Miss' run through the College World Series to its first national title, earned the promotion last season and continues to be on pace for an expanded role in Triple-A Charlotte. Elko served as the anchor to the offense that secured a postseason berth and spot in Omaha after winning the Super Regional over Southern Miss in 2022.
Currently, Elko is hitting .264 with three homers, eight doubles and 11 RBI for the Barons.
Selected 15th overall in the 2023 MLB draft, Gonzalez looks to be a key middle infielder for the White Sox rebuild. He currently is listed as the No. 7 prospect in the team's farm system and should reach the majors by the 2026 season.
During his three seasons in Oxford, Gonzalez was consistent, posting a .319 batting average and a career .988 OPS. He hit 40 home runs -- including 18 in 2022 and finished with 158 RBI. He finished with 29 more career walks than strikeouts (123-94) before declaring for the MLB draft last offseason.
The Rebels enter the SEC Tournament as the No. 12 seed and will take on No. 5 seed Mississippi State 30 minutes following the conclusion of Vanderbilt's matchup with Florida Tuesday night.