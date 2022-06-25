Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss Baseball National Title Games

The Ole Miss Rebels baseball team will compete for a national title for the first time in program history
For the first time in program history, the Ole Miss Rebels are playing for a national championship in Omaha, Neb., against the No. 4 ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

Game one begins at 6 p.m. CT at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, and the matchup will be televised on ESPN. Game two is set for 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, and game three is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Monday if needed. 

Games two and three will also be nationally televised on ESPN.

The Rebels secured their first national title series after Ole Miss right-handed pitcher Dylan DeLucia pitched nine shutout innings against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Starting on the mound for the Rebels in game one is right-handed reliever, Jack Dougherty. Since May, the sophomore has thrown 12 scoreless innings but has not started a game for the Rebels since playing the Tennessee Volunteers back in March when he pitched 3.2 innings, giving up eight hits and six runs. 

Dougherty owns a 5.08 ERA in 39 innings pitched this season. 

Freshman southpaw Hunter Elliott will get the start in game two for Ole Miss after starting in game one of the semifinals versus the Arkansas Razorbacks. Elliott looks to continue his post-season dominance on Sunday, possibly securing a national title for Ole Miss if the Rebels can take game one. 

If game three is needed, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco could give the start to his ace pitcher, DeLucia. The junior would be starting game three on just four days of rest. 

