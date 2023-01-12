Ole Miss LHP Hunter Elliott Listed Among Best Sophomores in the Country

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels lefty Hunter Elliott has been named among the top baseball sophomores by Perfect Game.

Elliott came in at No. 31 in the publication's top 100 sophomores for the 2023 season as he looks to remain a key part of the Rebels' weekend rotation in the 2023 season.

The southpaw is a true sophomore out of Tupelo (Miss.) High School and became a large contributor in the Rebels' national championship run last season. He posted a 5-3 record with a 2.70 ERA, surrendering just four home runs in 20 appearances on the hill.

Elliott became the Saturday starter for Ole Miss partway through the season, coming in behind Dylan DeLucia who secured the College World Series MVP last summer in Omaha, Neb.

Elliott and the Rebels will open their season on Feb. 17 at home against the Delaware Blue Hens. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.

