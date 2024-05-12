LOOK: Former Ole Miss MVP Dylan DeLucia Receives College Diploma
OXFORD -- Remember the dominance of Ole Miss Rebels right-handed pitcher Dylan DeLucia during the 2022 College World Series? Well, he is now officially a graduate of the University of Mississippi.
Ole Miss Baseball's account on X shared a photo of DeLucia receiving his degree this weekend in Oxford, and you can view the post below.
During the 2022 season, DeLucia burst onto the scene for a previously-struggling Ole Miss team, eventually solidifying himself as the team's No. 1 starter on the way to the postseason. That year saw the Rebels squeak into the NCAA Tournament field as the "last team in" and eventually blow through the Coral Gables Regional and Hattiesburg Super Regional to reach Omaha.
While at the CWS, DeLucia had a couple of stellar outings, throwing 7.2 innings of one-run ball against the Auburn Tigers while striking out 10 and tossing a complete game against the Arkansas Razorbacks to send Ole Miss to the finals against the Oklahoma Sooners.
The rest became history as the Rebels win on to win their first baseball national championship in program history, and DeLucia earned MVP honors at the event as a result.
After the 2022 season, he was named a Third-Team All-American by Baseball America, and he was selected in the sixth round of the MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians. Now, he can add "college graduate" to his already impressive resume, cementing himself even further into Ole Miss lore.