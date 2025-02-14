LOOK: Hunter Elliott Gains First Strikeout in Anticipated Ole Miss Return
The Ole Miss Rebels have opened their 2025 baseball season on Friday in the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas, and a familiar face is making his much-anticipated return to the field against the Arizona Wildcats.
Ole Miss LHP Hunter Elliott drew the start for the Rebels on Friday afternoon after missing most of 2023 and all of 2024 with an elbow injury. Elliott was a huge part of Ole Miss' national championship run in 2022, so his return has been a big talking point entering this 2025 campaign.
In the first inning on Friday, Elliott was consistently in the low 90s in terms of velocity, and he earned his first strikeout since the 2023 season during a scoreless top of the first. You can view the final pitch of the sequence below.
Elliott earned Second Team All-SEC honors entering this season, a testament to just how good he was as a freshman in 2022. That year saw him earn Freshman All-America honors as he set an Ole Miss freshman record for strikeouts in a season with 102, and he finished second on the team with a 2.70 ERA as the Rebels rode his momentum to the first national championship in program history.
Ole Miss will continue its game against Arizona on Friday afternoon, and it is set to take on the Texas Longhorns and Clemson Tigers in the remaining action this weekend. Righties Riley Maddox and Mason Nichols are set to draw the start on the hill for the Rebels in those games.