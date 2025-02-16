LOOK: Judd Utermark Keeps Ole Miss Bats Hot, Hits Huge Two-Run Home Run
The Ole Miss Rebels are scoring early and often in Sunday's baseball game against the No. 15 Clemson Tigers, and Judd Utermark carried that trend through the second inning of play.
After a three-run home run from Ryan Moerman gave Ole Miss a 3-0 lead in the first inning, the Rebels continued their work at the plate in the second. Hayden Federico hit an RBI groundout followed by an RBI triple from Luke Hill that brought Utermark to the plate. It was then that Ole Miss' Sunday third baseman went to work.
Utermark took a pitch and launched it into the left field stands, putting Ole Miss up by a score of 7-0 through two innings of play. You can view the sequence below.
This big fly marked the first from Utermark this season and the seventh of his collegiate career. According to a social media post from Ole Miss baseball, this home run traveled 450 feet and came off the bat at 116 MPH.
Ole Miss is hoping Sunday's game goes in a better direction than Saturday's did, one that ended in a 10-0 run-rule loss to the Texas Longhorns in the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas. Should the Rebels hold on to beat Clemson on Sunday, they would earn two wins in the weekend over nationally-ranked opponents, something to hang their hat on when they come back to Oxford.
Speaking of Oxford, Ole Miss is set to have its home opener on Tuesday against Arkansas State at Swayze Field. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.