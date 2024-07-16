Multiple Ole Miss Rebels Selected in Final Day of MLB Draft
Multiple Ole Miss Rebels heard their name called on the final day of the 2024 MLB Draft on Tuesday, making their dreams of playing professional baseball a reality.
In total, seven Ole Miss players were drafted on Tuesday, joining third baseman Jackson Ross who was selected on Monday night in the ninth round by the Washington Nationals. Two of Ole Miss' draftees (Kyler Carmack and Cole Tolbert) are in the transfer portal, but they were chosen in the late rounds.
You can view Ole Miss' entire 2024 draft class below.
- Jackson Ross (Ninth Round, Washington Nationals)
- Ethan Lege (15th Round, Pittsburgh Pirates)
- Connor Spencer (16th Round, Oakland Athletics)
- Xavier Rivas (16th Round, New York Yankees)
- Cole Tolbert (18th Round, Boston Red Sox)
- Hunter Elliott (20th Round, Los Angeles Dodgers)
- Kyler Carmack (20th Round, Philadelphia Phillies)
Spencer, Rivas and Elliott were all selected in late rounds, meaning they could come back for another season in Oxford, if they so choose. The other option involves them taking a plunge into the start of their professional career and leaving college baseball behind.
The decisions of names like Rivas and Elliott will likely impact Ole Miss' starting rotation in 2025. Elliott missed the entirety of the 2024 season in recovery from Tommy John surgery, and Rivas also tore his UCL just before the start of the campaign. Should they return for another year with the Rebels, they would be in the running for two of the three weekend starting spots on the hill.