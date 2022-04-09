Skip to main content

Rebels' Saturday Comeback Attempt Falls Short, Drops Series To Alabama

The Rebels and Crimson Tide had a back-and-forth affair on Saturday, but a late push by Ole Miss fell short in extra innings.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Late-game heroics were not enough for Ole Miss on Saturday as it dropped game two and its weekend series to Alabama.

Offensive fireworks were plentiful in the contest, and Ole Miss managed to push the game to extra innings when Tim Elko hit a solo home run in the ninth to tie the game. Despite getting two runners on following the tying run, the Rebels could not push a runner across to end the game, sending it to extras.

As a team, the Rebels hit six home runs in the loss, three of which came from Jacob Gonzalez. The other two shots came via Reagan Burford and Peyton Chatagnier, and even after multiple lead changes, the Rebels could not halt the Crimson Tide's offense with any combination of its arms on the mound.

John Gaddis got the start on the hill followed by Jack Dougherty, Riley Maddox and Brandon Johnson. Johnson surrendered a two-run home run in the top of the 10th that proved to be the deciding blow in the game.

With the loss, the Rebels fall to 19-11 overall on the season and 4-7 in conference play. The loss also marked Ole Miss' fifth-straight home SEC loss, the first time that feat has been reached since 2013.

The Rebels will look to salvage a game against the Tide tomorrow on SEC Network. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CT.

