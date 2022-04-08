Skip to main content

Weekend Preview: No. 9 Ole Miss Baseball Hosts Alabama

The Rebels and Crimson Tide will square off this weekend at Swayze Field.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Following its series win over Kentucky and a midweek loss to Southern Miss, No. 9 Ole Miss continues SEC play at home against Alabama this weekend at Swayze Field.

The Rebels are once again shifting their pitching rotation entering this weekend, going with LHP Hunter Elliott on Friday followed by two arms who have yet to be announced on Saturday and Sunday.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a series win at home over Texas A&M last week and currently sit at 4-5 in conference play, a record shared by Ole Miss.

Here's what to expect when the Rebels and Crimson Tide do battle this weekend.

Team Information

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Conference: Southeastern Conference

Head Coach: Brad Bohannon 

Hunter Elliott

Hunter Elliott

Series Preview

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels

Records: Alabama (18-12, 4-5 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (19-9, 4-5 SEC)

Location: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field

Dates: April 8-10

Television/Streaming: SEC Network+/SEC Network (Sunday)

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Friday, 6:30 p.m. CT: RHP Garrett McMillan (ALA) vs. LHP Hunter Elliott

McMillan: 2-2, 3.05 ERA, 30 K, 5 BB

Elliott: 1-2, 2.74 ERA, 33 K, 12 BB

Saturday, 2 p.m. CT: RHP Jacob McNairy (ALA) vs. TBA (MISS)

McNairy: 4-0, 4.30 ERA, 24 K, 9 BB

Sunday, Noon CT: LHP Grayson Hitt (ALA) vs. TBA (MISS)

Hitt: 2-0, 2.454 ERA, 31 K, 13 BB

Tim Elko 4

Tim Elko

Ole Miss Releases Weekend Uniform Rotation

The Rebels released their weekend uniform plans on Thursday night.

Ole Miss will be donning red jerseys on Friday, pinstripes on Saturday and powder blue on Sunday.

Hunter Elliott 4
