Ole Miss Assistant Marc MacMillan Named Charleston Southern Head Coach

Ole Miss baseball volunteer assistant Marc MacMillan has been named head coach at Charleston Southern University.

MacMillan, who has been at Ole Miss since 2014, has been serving as the team's volunteer assistant coach since 2016. He works mostly with outfielders as well as assisting with hitting coaches.

He now inherits a Charleston Southern team that went just 7-12 in the shortened 2020 season and 23-36 the year prior. The Buccaneers have not had a winning season since 2014, their only winning season this century.

A four-year letterman for the Ole Miss baseball team in the 1990s, Charleston Southern will be MacMillan's first head coaching stint since 2009, when he served for one season as the head coach at Crichton College, an NAIA school in Memphis.

Following his playing career, MacMillan began coaching in 2000, serving eight seasons was the head coach of Memphis University School. Following his one-year head coaching stint at Crichton, he spent 2010 serving as the recruiting coordinator before coaching pitchers and infielders at Arkansas-Pine Bluff from 2011-13.

In 2014, he landed at Ole Miss as a Director of Baseball Operations before transitioning into the volunteer assistant role in 2016.

During his playing days at Ole Miss, MacMillan played a utility role under head coach Donnie Kessinger from 1993-96. He was a junior on the 1995 NCAA Regional team that won 40 games before falling to Florida State with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

