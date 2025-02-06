The Grove Report

Ole Miss Baseball Announces TV Schedule, SEC Series Start Times for 2025 Season

Ole Miss Baseball announced television schedule for the 2025 season on Thursday.

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco (5) makes a pitching change against Mississippi State at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, Apr. 12, 2024.
Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco (5) makes a pitching change against Mississippi State at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, Apr. 12, 2024. / Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ole Miss baseball is in the midst of gearing up for the 2025 campaign, which starts on Feb. 14 against Arizona in Arlington, Texas, in the Shriners Children's College Showdown.

The SEC and Ole Miss baseball released the television schedule for the 2025 season on Thursday as well as the start times for the home weekend games. Times and channels can be viewed below. All times are central.

TELEVISION SCHEDULE

March 23 at Missouri – 4 p.m. on SEC Network

March 27 vs. Florida – 7 p.m. on ESPNU

April 3 at Kentucky – 6 p.m. on SEC Network

April 13 vs. Tennessee – 2 p.m. on SEC Network

April 26 vs. Vanderbilt – 5 p.m. on SEC Network

May 9 at Mississippi State – 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Ole Miss baseball also announced the start times for their SEC weekend series at Swayze Field, which can be viewed below.

SEC SCHEDULE START TIMES

March 14 vs. Arkansas – 6:30 p.m.

March 15 vs. Arkansas – 1:30 p.m.

March 16 vs. Arkansas – 1:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Florida – 7 p.m.

March 28 vs. Florida – 6:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Florida – 1:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Tennessee – 6:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Tennessee – 4 p.m.

April 13 vs. Tennessee – 2 p.m.

April 25 vs. Vanderbilt – 6:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Vanderbilt – 5 p.m.

April 27 vs. Vanderbilt – 1:30 p.m.

May 15 vs. Auburn – 6:30 p.m.

May 16 vs. Auburn – 6:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Auburn – 1:30 p.m.

The Rebels are bringing in a slew of fresh talent this season while also returning some key starters. This season marks a crucial juncture for the team, three years removed from a College World Series title. The Rebels have not returned to the NCAA Tournament since 2022 but are hoping to find themselves in a prime position to do so this upcoming season.

First pitch for the Rebels' matchup with Arizona on Feb. 14 is set for 3 p.m. CT on FloCollege.

Henry Stuart
HENRY STUART

Henry is a writing intern at Ole Miss OnSI. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, his previous experience includes serving as a play-by-play commentator for high school athletics. Part-time or full-time: He will be part-time as he pursues his journalism degree at Ole Miss.

