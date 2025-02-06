Ole Miss Baseball Announces TV Schedule, SEC Series Start Times for 2025 Season
Ole Miss baseball is in the midst of gearing up for the 2025 campaign, which starts on Feb. 14 against Arizona in Arlington, Texas, in the Shriners Children's College Showdown.
The SEC and Ole Miss baseball released the television schedule for the 2025 season on Thursday as well as the start times for the home weekend games. Times and channels can be viewed below. All times are central.
TELEVISION SCHEDULE
March 23 at Missouri – 4 p.m. on SEC Network
March 27 vs. Florida – 7 p.m. on ESPNU
April 3 at Kentucky – 6 p.m. on SEC Network
April 13 vs. Tennessee – 2 p.m. on SEC Network
April 26 vs. Vanderbilt – 5 p.m. on SEC Network
May 9 at Mississippi State – 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Ole Miss baseball also announced the start times for their SEC weekend series at Swayze Field, which can be viewed below.
SEC SCHEDULE START TIMES
March 14 vs. Arkansas – 6:30 p.m.
March 15 vs. Arkansas – 1:30 p.m.
March 16 vs. Arkansas – 1:30 p.m.
March 27 vs. Florida – 7 p.m.
March 28 vs. Florida – 6:30 p.m.
March 29 vs. Florida – 1:30 p.m.
April 11 vs. Tennessee – 6:30 p.m.
April 12 vs. Tennessee – 4 p.m.
April 13 vs. Tennessee – 2 p.m.
April 25 vs. Vanderbilt – 6:30 p.m.
April 26 vs. Vanderbilt – 5 p.m.
April 27 vs. Vanderbilt – 1:30 p.m.
May 15 vs. Auburn – 6:30 p.m.
May 16 vs. Auburn – 6:30 p.m.
May 17 vs. Auburn – 1:30 p.m.
The Rebels are bringing in a slew of fresh talent this season while also returning some key starters. This season marks a crucial juncture for the team, three years removed from a College World Series title. The Rebels have not returned to the NCAA Tournament since 2022 but are hoping to find themselves in a prime position to do so this upcoming season.
First pitch for the Rebels' matchup with Arizona on Feb. 14 is set for 3 p.m. CT on FloCollege.