The Grove Report

Ole Miss Baseball Coach Mike Bianco Announces Return Trip to Texas in 2026

The Ole Miss Rebels will be participating in next year's Astros Foundation College Classic.

Jackson Harris

Jun 26, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Mike Bianco tosses a ball to a fan before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Jun 26, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Mike Bianco tosses a ball to a fan before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Ole Miss Rebels opened their 2025 baseball season at the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas, and the program will make a return trip to the Lone Star State next season for an early-year tournament.

Originally reported by Chase Parham of RebelGrove, the Rebels will play in an early-season tournament at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros, in 2026. This report was later confirmed by head coach Mike Bianco on SuperTalk Mississippi this week.

"We're going to Minute Maid (Daikin Park). We'll go to Houston next year," Bianco said Monday, per 247Sports.

The Astros stadium was previously known as Minute Maid Park prior to this season. This will mark Ole Miss' first trip to the Astros' home since the 2017 campaign when it lost games against Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU.

Ole Miss' showing in Arlington this year came with some good and bad moments. The Rebels claimed a 2-1 win over nationally-ranked Arizona before dropping a 10-0 run-rule loss to the Texas Longhorns in Game 2 of their action. Ole Miss was able to bounce back in Game 3, however, with a 15-5 run-rule win over nationally-ranked Clemson to finish the weekend with a record of 2-1.

The Rebels then claimed an extra-inning midweek win over Arkansas State on Tuesday, and they are set to open its first weekend home series of the year on Friday when they play host to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

First pitch on Friday is set for 2 p.m. CT, and all games this weekend at Swayze Field will be televised on SEC Network+.

READ MORE Ole Miss Rebels News:

feed

Published
Jackson Harris
JACKSON HARRIS

Harris, a native of Dallas, Texas, is a staff writer at The Grove Report, specializing in football and baseball coverage of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Home/Baseball