Ole Miss Baseball Coach Mike Bianco Announces Return Trip to Texas in 2026
The Ole Miss Rebels opened their 2025 baseball season at the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas, and the program will make a return trip to the Lone Star State next season for an early-year tournament.
Originally reported by Chase Parham of RebelGrove, the Rebels will play in an early-season tournament at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros, in 2026. This report was later confirmed by head coach Mike Bianco on SuperTalk Mississippi this week.
"We're going to Minute Maid (Daikin Park). We'll go to Houston next year," Bianco said Monday, per 247Sports.
The Astros stadium was previously known as Minute Maid Park prior to this season. This will mark Ole Miss' first trip to the Astros' home since the 2017 campaign when it lost games against Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU.
Ole Miss' showing in Arlington this year came with some good and bad moments. The Rebels claimed a 2-1 win over nationally-ranked Arizona before dropping a 10-0 run-rule loss to the Texas Longhorns in Game 2 of their action. Ole Miss was able to bounce back in Game 3, however, with a 15-5 run-rule win over nationally-ranked Clemson to finish the weekend with a record of 2-1.
The Rebels then claimed an extra-inning midweek win over Arkansas State on Tuesday, and they are set to open its first weekend home series of the year on Friday when they play host to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.
First pitch on Friday is set for 2 p.m. CT, and all games this weekend at Swayze Field will be televised on SEC Network+.