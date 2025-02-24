Ole Miss Baseball Earns First Top 25 Ranking Following Weekend Sweep
The Ole Miss Rebels completed their first weekend sweep after defeating Eastern Kentucky handedly in all three meetings this weekend, and they have earned their first Top 25 ranking as a result.
Ole Miss' blowout victories from this weekend, an extra innings victory in the midweek and a few key wins from last weekend have paved the way for the Rebels earning their first ranking of the season as D1Baseball put them at No. 24 in their Week 2 list. You can view the entire Top 25 here.
The Rebels have been riding an all-around team effort on both sides of the diamond as their pitching has only allowed 25 runs (10 against Texas) this season while their offense has driven in 47 runs thus far.
The Rebels have shown their ability to fight and win in close games such as their opening day victory against Arizona, closing out a 2-1 win, and last Tuesday when they recovered from a ninth inning collapse to walk it off with two outs in the tenth against Arkansas State.
Ole Miss is one of eleven Southeastern Conference members ranked inside of the top 25, being the lowest ranked behind Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Vanderbilt, Texas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi State.
The Rebs return to the diamond on Tuesday afternoon as they continue their homestand by taking on tough in-state foe in Southern Miss as both teams look to continue their hot starts to the season.