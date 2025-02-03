Ole Miss Baseball INF Luke Hill Draws Praise From D1Baseball
First pitch is fast approaching for the Ole Miss Rebels baseball team, and the program is hoping to return to the NCAA Tournament this season for the first time since its national championship run in 2022.
Helping them along that journey will be infielder Luke Hill.
Hill, a Baton Rouge, La., native and former transfer from Arizona State, is entering his second season in Oxford, and he was recently named to D1Baseball's Top 50 Third Basemen list entering the 2025 campaign, coming in at No. 29. You can view the entire list here.
Hill's ranking makes him the ninth-highest third baseman from the SEC and the eighth-highest junior on the list. He is coming off a sophomore campaign where he .291 with 36 runs scored, 35 walks drawn, and 12 stolen bases. Those marks were aided by an average of .321 with an on-base percentage of .414 and 19 runs scored in 29 conference games.
He has shown versatility in the infield, seeing 36 games a season ago at shortstop and 18 at second base for 54 appearances total.
Hill and the Rebels are set to open their 2025 season in Arlington, Texas, as part of the Shriners Children's College Showdown. Ole Miss will begin action on Feb. 14 against Arizona followed by a game on Feb. 15 against Texas and one on Feb. 16 against Clemson.
First pitch between the Rebels and Arizona is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT, and all of Ole Miss' games in Arlington will be televised on FloCollege.