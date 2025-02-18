Ole Miss Baseball Midweek Preview: Rebels Host Arkansas State
The Ole Miss Rebels secured a 2-1 record in Arlington over the weekend in the Shriners Children's College Showdown, taking down nationally-ranked Arizona and Clemson and dropping a blowout against the Texas Longhorns. Now, they come to the friendly confines of Swayze Field for the first time this season.
Ole Miss is set to play its home opener against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Tuesday afternoon, and it will be giving the ball to a Division II transfer in the process in Tampa transfer RHP Alex Canney. The Red Wolves struggled in their opening series of the season, dropping two out of three against Morehead State at home.
Following this game on Tuesday, the Rebels will remain at home through part of March as this matchup opens a 13-game homestand. Ole Miss' next action will start on Friday as it opens a weekend series against Eastern Kentucky.
Here's an overarching preview of the Rebels' midweek matchup against Arkansas State, including how you can watch the action.
WHO: Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Ole Miss Rebels
WHERE: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.
WHEN: Feb. 18
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP
TUESDAY, Feb. 18 -- 4 p.m. CT
UM RHP Alex Canney (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. ASU RHP Jelle van der Lelie (0-0, 5.40 ERA)
TELEVISION: SEC Network+
Play-by-play: Jake Hromada, Analyst: Keith Kessinger
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum; Color: Brad Henderson