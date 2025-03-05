Ole Miss Baseball Midweek Preview: Rebels Host Undefeated Murray State
The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels are on a hot streak on the baseball diamond, but they will put their nine-game winning streak to the test on Wednesday afternoon when they host the Murray State Racers at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi.
Murray State has not played as many games (seven) as the Rebels, but the Racers have yet to lose in 2025, claiming wins over Western Illinois, Western Kentucky, UT Martin and Little Rock thus far. Ole Miss has lost once so far this season, a run-rule decision against the Texas Longhorns in Arlington during the Shriners Children's College Showdown, but the Rebels have been impressive in their other outings in the young campaign.
Ole Miss will be turning to a starting pitcher on Wednesday who is making his college debut in Taylor Rabe. Rabe is a redshirt freshman out of Greenville, S.C., who will be facing off against Murray State's Jacob Hustedde in an attempt to give the Rebels their 11th win of the season.
Here's an overarching preview of what to expect in Oxford on Wednesday afternoon.
WHO: Murray State Racers vs. No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels
WHERE: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.
WHEN: March 5
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP
WEDNESDAY, March 5 -- 4 p.m. CT
UM RHP Taylor Rabe (Career Debut) vs. USM RHP Jacob Hustedde (0-0, 9.00 ERA)
TELEVISION: SEC Network+
Jake Hromada (PxP), Matt McLaughlin (analyst)
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Gary Darby (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst)