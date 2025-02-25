Ole Miss Baseball Midweek Preview: Rebels Take On Southern Miss Golden Eagles
The Ole Miss Rebels are on a bit of a hot streak on the baseball diamond, but they meet a stiff midweek test on Tuesday when the Southern Miss Golden Eagles come to town.
Ole Miss has won five straight games: a run-rule win over Clemson, a walk-off midweek win over Arkansas State, and, most recently, a three-game series sweep over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. This stretch was enough to push the Rebels into D1Baseball's Top 25 this week, earning them a ranking of No. 24 in the pecking order.
Southern Miss also started the year hot, although it lost the last time out. The Golden Eagles won seven straight games to start their year before dropping game two of a doubleheader to Louisiana Tech on Saturday. In USM's winning streak was a win over Mississippi State last Tuesday in Hattiesburg.
Can Ole Miss keep its winning ways alive against an in-state foe? Here's a preview of the action set to take place in Oxford, including how to watch.
WHO: No. 22 Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels
WHERE: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.
WHEN: Feb. 25
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP
TUESDAY, Feb. 25 -- 4 p.m. CT
UM RHP Will McCausland (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs. USM RHP McCarty English (0-0, 40.50 ERA)
TELEVISION: SEC Network+
Jake Hromada (PxP), Matt McLaughlin (analyst), and Loral Winn (sideline)
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst)