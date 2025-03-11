Ole Miss Baseball Midweek Preview: Rebels Travel to Face South Alabama
No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels baseball is off to its best start since 2020, currently holding a 14-1 record with one midweek game to go before SEC play begins this weekend. That midweek test comes in the form of a road trip against the South Alabama Jaguars on Tuesday afternoon.
Ole Miss has won 13 straight games with its only loss coming in run-rule fashion to the Texas Longhorns in the Shriners Children's College Showdown during opening weekend in Arlington. Since then, the Rebels have swept Eastern Kentucky, Wright State and Jacksonville State and gained single wins over Clemson, Arkansas State, Southern Miss and Murray State.
The Jaguars also took two games from Eastern Kentucky earlier this season, but they were later swept by UAB in late February. South Alabama is coming off a series win over Louisiana Tech when they welcome Ole Miss to Mobile on Tuesday.
The Rebels are expected to start right hander Taylor Rabe on Tuesday for his second career collegiate appearance. The Jaguars will be countering with their own righty in the form of Tyler Smith.
Here's an overarching preview of what to expect in the midweek showdown.
WHO: South Alabama Jaguars vs. No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels
WHERE: Mobile, Ala.
WHEN: March 11
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP
TUESDAY, March 11 -- 4 p.m. CT
UM RHP Taylor Rabe (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. USA RHP RHP Tyler Smith (1-0, 3.72 ERA)
TELEVISION: ESPN+
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst)