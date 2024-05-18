Ole Miss Baseball to Open 2025 Season at Shriners Children’s College Showdown
The Ole Miss Rebels are still in the midst of their 2024 season, but on Friday, they announced where they will begin play in 2025: Arlington, Texas.
The Rebels will participate in the Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field to open next season, joining five other teams who will play at the home of MLB's Texas Rangers. The showdown is set to take place from Feb. 14-16, and alongside the Rebels, the field will feature the Arizona Wildcats, Clemson Tigers, Louisville Cardinals, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Texas Longhorns.
Ole Miss has a recent history of opening its season in Arlington, doing so in 2021 and winning its games over TCU, Texas Tech and Texas.
For now, however, the focus for Ole Miss baseball is on its current campaign and attempting to keep its postseason hopes alive. The Rebels will not reach 13 SEC wins in the regular season, greatly hindering their hopes at an NCAA Tournament berth.
Ole Miss has already punched its ticket to the SEC Tournament next weekend in Hoover, Ala., and it will likely need a strong run next week to have any hopes of qualifying for a regional. The Rebels will conclude their regular season on Saturday in Baton Rouge against the LSU Tigers.