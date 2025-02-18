Ole Miss Baseball vs. Arkansas State Start Time CHANGED Due to Weather, Travel Concerns
The Ole Miss Rebels are set to play their home opener at Swayze Field on Tuesday afternoon, but first pitch will come at a different time than originally anticipated.
According to a statement from Ole Miss baseball on Monday night, first pitch against Arkansas State on Tuesday will now be at 2 p.m. CT instead of 4 p.m. due to the threat of winter weather in the evening and travel concerns for the Red Wolves.
The Mid-South is projected to receive some winter precipitation this week, so the start time for the game has been adjusted to allow the Red Wolves to travel back to Jonesboro.
As mentioned above, this will be Ole Miss' first home game of the year after they went 2-1 last weekend during the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas. The Rebels were able to capture wins over two nationally-ranked teams in Arizona and Clemson, but they were run-ruled by the nationally-ranked Texas Longhorns on Saturday.
The Rebels are scheduled to start transfer RHP Alex Canney on Tuesday in his Ole Miss debut. Canney is a transfer from Division II Tampa, and the Red Wolves are countering with RHP Jelle van der Lelie.
The game on Tuesday will be televised on SEC Network+.