Ole Miss Baseball Weekend Preview: Rebels Host Jacksonville State
The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels are on a 10-game winning streak, and they look to extend that momentum this weekend as they play host to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi.
Last time out, Ole Miss claimed an 8-7 midweek win over Murray State, one that came in 10 innings thanks to some late heroics from the Rebel bats. Mike Bianco's team has swept back-to-back weekend series in non-conference play, and it will now welcome a Jacksonville State team that has also seen some success in the early season.
Outside of a loss to Oakland and two losses to Alabama, Jacksonville State has won all of its games so far in 2025, including a sweep of Arkansas State last weekend. Here's an overarching preview of what to expect in Oxford as the Gamecocks come to town.
WHO: Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels
WHERE: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.
WHEN: March 7-9
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS
FRIDAY, March 7 -- 6:30 p.m. CT
UM LHP Hunter Elliott (3-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. JSU LHP Jackson Phipps (1-0, 0.63 ERA)
SATURDAY, March 8 -- 1:30 p.m. CT
UM RHP Riley Maddox (2-1, 4.05 ERA) vs. JSU RHP Karson Bonaparte (1-1, 2.19 ERA)
SUNDAY, March 9 -- 1:30 p.m. CT
UM RHP Mason Nichols (1-0, 5.73 ERA) vs. JSU LHP Steven Cash (1-0, 4.15 ERA)
TELEVISION: SEC Network+
Jake Hromada (PxP) and Matt McLaughlin (analyst)
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Friday: Eli Savoie (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst)
Saturday: Gary Darby (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst)
Sunday: David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst)