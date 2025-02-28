Ole Miss Baseball Weekend Preview: Wright State Comes to Oxford
The No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels are on a winning streak on the baseball diamond, emerging victorious in six straight games after dropping a run-rule loss to the Texas Longhorns in the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington. That winning streak will be put to the test this weekend against the Wright State Raiders.
Wright State is entering this weekend with an overall record of 3-3 after claiming two wins over Longwood and a win over Miami (Ohio) while dropping three games to the Auburn Tigers. They'll face off against a red-hot Ole Miss team that swept Eastern Kentucky last weekend and took down nationally-ranked Southern Miss in the midweek behind an onslaught at the plate.
Ole Miss is expected to trot out the same starting pitching rotation as it has in the first two weekends of the season, and it will hope for some shutdown innings from these three arms. Here's an overarching preview of what to expect this weekend at Swayze Field.
WHO: Wright State Raiders vs. No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels
WHERE: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.
WHEN: Feb. 28-March 2
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS
FRIDAY, Feb. 28 -- 4 p.m. CT
UM LHP Hunter Elliott (2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. WSU LHP Griffen Paige (0-1, 9.00 ERA)
SATURDAY, March 1 -- 4 p.m. CT
UM RHP Riley Maddox (1-1, 6.48 ERA) vs. WSU RHP Jarrett Heilman (0-1, 11.57 ERA)
SUNDAY, March 2 -- 1:30 p.m. CT
UM RHP Mason Nichols (1-0, 5.14 ERA) vs. WSU LHP Chet Lax (0-1, 9.00 ERA)
TELEVISION: SEC Network+
Jake Hromada (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst)
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Friday and Sunday: David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst)
Saturday: Gary Darby (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst)