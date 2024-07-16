Ole Miss' Jackson Ross Selected by Washington Nationals in 2024 MLB Draft
The Ole Miss Rebels may not have had a strong season on the baseball diamond in 2024, but at least one of their key players is heading towards a professional future.
Utility player and power bat Jackson Ross was selected in the ninth round (No. 260 overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft on Monday night by the Washington Nationals. He will now begin his professional career in hopes of eventually reaching the major leagues.
Ross only suited up for one season at Ole Miss after transferring in from Florida Atlantic last offseason, but he had a productive year, hitting for a .271 average with eight home runs and 41 RBI. He also collected 46 hits and scored 45 runs in his 50 game appearances, all of which were starts.
He saw time at first base and in the outfield for the Rebels this season, but he also carries some third base experience from his time at FAU, and that is the position he is projected to hold in the pros.
Ross' selection makes it 36-straight years where an Ole Miss player has been chosen in the MLB Draft, and over the last six drafts, there have been a total of 25 Rebels taken.