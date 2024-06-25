Ole Miss Loses OF Treyson Hughes To Transfer Portal
Treyson Hughes is back in the transfer portal.
Hughes, one of the top transfer portal additions for Ole Miss baseball last offseason, is leaving Oxford as a graduate transfer, according to his Twitter account. Hughes thanked fans for his lone season on The Grove.
"Thank you Oxford for one of the most fun years I've had in my life. I'm truly thankful for the teammates that I got to play with and all the people I met," Hughes wrote Tuesday afternoon. "But, with that being said, I will be entering the transfer. I'm excited for this next step in my journey."
An addition from Mercer, Hughes hit .277 with two home runs and 26 RBIs. Defensively, Hughes finished with four assists, two errors and had a fielding percentage of .976. In 50 games, he made 39 games in right field and one in center.
Hughes now is the 10th Rebels player to enter the portal after missing out on the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year, joining catcher Trenton Lyons, catcher Eli Berch, right-hander Gabe Smith, left-hander Corey Braun, right-hander Cole Tolbert, right-hander Grayson Saunier, right-hander Kyler Carmack. outfielder Seth Farni and outfielder John Kramer.
The Rebels, two years removed from winning their first national title under Mike Bianco, aren't ready to pull the plug on a new era in Oxford. Last season, Ole Miss finished 27-29 and 11-19 in conference play, losing to Mississippi State during the SEC Tournament to be eliminated from postseason conversation.
Since winning the title over Oklahoma, the Rebels are 52-58. Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter will need to pinpoint a direction entering the 2025 season if the Rebels look to rebound under Bianco's watch.