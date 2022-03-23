Midweek Preview: No. 1 Ole Miss Hosts Memphis at Swayze Field

The Rebels look to keep momentum going from their series win at Auburn over the weekend.

OXFORD, Miss. -- No. 1 Ole Miss will play host to the Memphis Tigers on Wednesday night at Swayze Field, looking to pick up a midweek win after winning its series at Auburn over the weekend.

Ole Miss was originally scheduled to face the Tigers at AutoZone Park in Memphis on Tuesday, but inclement weather in the area forced the game's cancelation, so only the second game of the home-and-home will be played.

The Rebels held onto their top ranking in the country after picking up a road series win over Auburn to open SEC play despite going 2-2 last week. Ole Miss lost its midweek game to Southeastern Louisiana and the middle game of its series with Auburn.

Here's what to expect when the Rebels and Tigers square off on Wednesday.

Team Information

Team: Memphis Tigers

Location: Memphis, Tenn.

Conference: American Athletic Conference

Head Coach: Daron Schoenrock

Game Preview

Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels

Records: Memphis (12-5, 0-0 American) vs. Ole Miss (15-4, 2-1 SEC)

Location: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.

Date: March 23

Television/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. CT: RHP David Warren (MEM) vs. RHP Jack Washburn (MISS)

Warren: 0-0, 13.50 ERA, 2 K, 4 BB

Washburn: 2-1, 1.59 ERA, 21 K, 12 BB

Ole Miss Announces Midweek Uniform Combination

The Rebels announced their planned uniform combination for Wednesday night's game against Memphis, going with their pinstriped suits and navy blue hats. Memphis has yet to announce a uniform combination for Wednesday.

