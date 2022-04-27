Ole Miss Baseball Tops Mississippi State in Midweek, Wins Governor's Cup

The Rebels won the Governor's Cup for the first time since 2015 on Tuesday night.

PEARL, Miss. -- Fresh off a series loss to Mississippi State over the weekend, Ole Miss picked up a 5-2 win over the same Bulldogs on Tuesday at Trustmark Park, securing the Governor's Cup for the first time since 2015.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State have battled for a trophy in a midweek contest since 1980, the award first being titled the "Mayor's Trophy" before being renamed the "Governor's Cup" in 2007. Although this game did not count as a conference game, Ole Miss and Mississippi State will end the regular season with a 2-2 split in contests against one another this year.

The Rebels opened the night's scoring with a Jacob Gonzalez RBI triple in the first inning followed by an RBI groundout from Tim Elko to make the score 2-0. Elko finished the game with three RBIs after driving two runs home in the top of the fifth. Kevin Graham provided the rest of the offense for the Rebels, driving home a run of his own in the fifth with a double.

Drew McDaniel got the start on the hill for Ole Miss, throwing five innings of two-run ball, and only one of the runs allowed was earned. Mason Nichols and Brandon Johnson pitched in relief of McDaniel to seal the win.

Ole Miss will now look to regain its footing in SEC play this weekend when it travels to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas. That series will begin on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

