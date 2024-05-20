Ole Miss Power Hitter Andrew Fischer Earns Second-Team All-SEC Honors
The Ole Miss Rebels have found something special at the plate in third baseman and designated hitter Andrew Fischer.
Ole Miss Rebels third baseman and designated hitter Andrew Fischer earned Second-Team All-SEC honors for the 2024 season, the school announced on Monday. He marks the 74th Rebel under Mike Bianco to earn an All-SEC distinction, and he is the first Ole Miss DH/utility player to receive the honor since Stephen Head in 2005.
A sophomore, Fischer currently leads Ole Miss in slugging percentage, hits, RBI, triples, total bases, and home runs, and his mark of 20 home runs is good for eighth in the SEC. Earlier this season, he became the first Ole Miss player since 2007 to homer in four-straight games, leaving the yard in all three games against the Auburn Tigers and once against the Murray State Racers.
The slugger joined Ole Miss this offseason as a transfer from the Duke Blue Devils where he earned Second-Team All-American honors from Perfect Game and was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team.
Fischer and the Rebels have their backs against the wall this week, if they hope to reach the NCAA Tournament. Ole Miss enters action in the SEC Tournament in Hoover as the No. 12 seed, and it will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the final game of Tuesday's action in a win-or-go-home scenario.
For the Rebels to have a realistic shot at reaching the NCAA Tournament, reaching Saturday or beyond in Hoover is a must.