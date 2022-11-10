Skip to main content

Ole Miss Baseball Makes a Splash on National Signing Day

Ole Miss baseball is building off its first national championship in program history with a top-10 recruiting class.
OXFORD, Miss., -- Since winning its first national title in program history, Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco has been busy reloading his team for another run at Omaha.

The Rebels lost multiple key players to the 2022 MLB Draft after their magical postseason, including College World Series MVP Dylan DeLucia, first baseman Tim Elko and catcher Hayden Dunhurst.

Bianco responded by bringing in the No. 6 recruiting class of 2023, despite losing two top signees to the big leagues.

The defending national champions received commitments from 19 high school recruits on Wednesday, five of whom are top 100 prospects, according to Perfect Game.

Here is the complete list of recruits who signed with the Rebels on National Signing Day.

Josh Knoth - right-handed pitcher - Medford, N.Y.

Drew Markle - infield - Katy, Tex.

Trenton Lyons - infield/outfield/catcher - Memphis, Tenn.

Cooper Pratt - infield - Oxford, Miss.

Brayden Randle - infield - Rockwall, Tex.

Patrick Spencer - right-handed pitcher - Hollandale, Miss.

Gabe Smith - right-handed pitcher - Edwardsville, Ill.

Zander Mueth - right-handed pitcher - Swansea, Ill.

Jackson Evers - right-handed pitcher - Madison, Miss.

Hudson Mattox - right-handed pitcher/infield - Grenada, Miss.

Hudson Calhoun - right-handed pitcher - Tupelo, Miss.

Seth Farni - outfield - Long Beach, Miss.

Kaden Irving - infield - Gautier, Miss.

Wes Mendes - left-handed pitcher - Tampa, Fla.

Traig Oughton - right-handed pitcher - Sun City West, Ariz.

Pepper Heard - left-handed pitcher - Madison, Miss.

Campbell Smithwick - catcher - Oxford, Miss.

Taylor Rabe - right-handed pitcher - Greenville, S.C.

Gunnar Dennis - left-handed pitcher - Pearl, Miss. 

Mississippi Rebels head coach Mike Bianco looks on from the dugout during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
