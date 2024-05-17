Ole Miss Rebels Drop Game 1 vs. LSU Tigers on Thursday Night
The Ole Miss Rebels got their final SEC series of the 2024 season started on Thursday night, and it did not go according to plan, as they lost 5-1 to the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. If the Rebels want to have a shot at making a regional in the 2024 postseason, they must win on Friday and Saturday versus LSU.
RHP Riley Maddox made his 14th start of the season on Thursday and did not have his best outing, as the junior allowed seven hits, five runs, and one walk in just 3.1 innings of work.
The Tigers got on the board first in the bottom of the second thanks to an RBI single and then knocked in another RBI single in the next frame to increase their early lead over Ole Miss. LSU managed to tack on three more runs in the bottom of the fourth before the Rebels finally answered with a solo home run in the top of the fifth courtesy of Judd Utermark.
A lightning delay iced the game in the bottom of the sixth, and the Rebels were unable to mount a comeback once play resumed.
Maddox was relieved by a combination of three Rebel relievers: Brayden Jones (2.1 IP), and Mason Morris (2.1). In total, the Ole Miss bullpen allowed zero runs and two walks on Thursday.
The Rebels will now look to even its series versus LSU on Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN+.