Ole Miss Rebels End 2024 Regular Season With Game 3 Loss to LSU Tigers
The Ole Miss Rebels have capped off the 2024 regular season schedule, but they did not finish on a high note, as they were beaten by the LSU Tigers 9-3 on the road in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon. The Rebels already lost their weekend series to the Tigers after suffering losses on Thursday and Friday, but there was hope that Ole Miss could at least pull out one win against LSU with a trip to the postseason on the line.
That hope quickly dissipated in the bottom of the fourth inning on Saturday when the Tigers took an 8-0 lead over the struggling Rebels. It was a quiet afternoon at the plate for Ole Miss, as its lineup only generated three runs in game three. The Rebels have now been swept in a conference series three times this season.
RHP Mason Nichols started on the mound for the Rebels in their regular season finale and only made it through three innings in his sixth career start. Nichols had a rough afternoon, as he allowed five hits, four runs, and three walks while striking out just one LSU batter.
Nichols was relieved by a combination of five Ole Miss relievers: Mason Morris (0.0 IP), Brayden Jones (1.0 IP), Ryne Rodriguez (2.2), JT Quinn (1.0 IP), and Mitch Murrell (0.1 IP). In total, the Rebels’ bullpen allowed five runs and five walks on Saturday.
With their 2024 slate now in the books, Ole Miss will prepare to take part in the SEC Tournament which begins on Tuesday.