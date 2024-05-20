Ole Miss Rebels Provide Update on Injured Outfielder Ethan Lege
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels had grim news to share on Monday afternoon regarding injured senior outfielder Ethan Lege, who suffered a fractured thumb earlier this month. The Rebels are prepping for their sudden death matchup versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the opening round of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday, and unfortunately, they will be without one of their top veterans.
Per an Ole Miss spokesperson, Lege had an x-ray on Monday morning and the procedure revealed that “the bone had moved” relating to his thumb injury. Lege did not travel with the rest of the team to Hoover for the SEC Tournament and will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair the fracture.
The Rebels have had a rather disappointing season, but Lege has been one of the few bright spots. In 43 games in 2024, Lege has recorded a .323 batting average in 155 at-bats while racking up 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 22 walks. Despite not suiting up for a game since May 1, Lege still leads the Rebels in batting average and is second on the team in slugging percentage (.645).
For his efforts, the Abbeville, La., native was recently named a finalist for the 2024 Ferris Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top baseball player in the state of Mississippi.
As mentioned above, Ole Miss is set to take on Mississippi State in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday in a win-or-go-home situation. First pitch is set for 30 minutes after the completion of the Florida vs. Vanderbilt matchup, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.